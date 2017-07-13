8 Important Business Skills You Can't Learn in School

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

Business school and formal education can be great for some people. But, whether you dropped out of high school or graduated from Harvard Business School, there are some things you just can't learn in a classroom.

As Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David says, there are some lessons that can't be taught -- they can only be caught through experience. Some skills can only be practiced, not preached about.

In this video, Bet-David breaks down the eight skills a good entrepreneur needs that can only be learned through life.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: The 3 Most Important Skills in Sales

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.