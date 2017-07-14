Why You Can Learn as Much From Winning as You Can From Losing

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

How often do you examine your company's wins and losses? Some people are afraid to look back at their losses and remind themselves of past failures. Others might be hesitant to look closely at their wins and jinx that success -- like trying to talk to a pitcher about the no-hitter he's throwing.

But, you can't learn and grow your company if you're unwilling to learn from past performance. How can you avoid those losses in the future? How can you multiply your victories and get more out of them? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin explain how important it is for you to examine your wins and losses, then explain how some of their own past experiences have shaped their current actions.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: How to Keep Up With Technology as a Business Owner

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.