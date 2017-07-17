This Sports Publicist Explains How to Make Your Online Content Go Viral

Free Webinar | August 16th Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Cindy Hamilton is a Chicago-based sports publicist who has carried out influencer campaigns for major brands like Nike and Adidas, so she knows a little bit about the digital space. In this video, she breaks down some of her past successes, current trends and where influencer campaigns are going in the future.

For example, how can you use the influx of influencers to affect your marketing strategy? Will the number of influencers keep growing, or should it revert back to form?

Most importantly, how can you separate yourself from your many competitors and make your content go viral?

Click play to learn more.

Related: Why Ideas Are an Entrepreneur's Most Valuable Currency

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.