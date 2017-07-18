Use This Acronym to Create and Complete S.M.A.R.T. Goals

It's hard to achieve success without goals. Not only do goals give you a target, but they also incentivize to keep moving forward. That's why it's important to be specific about the goals you set.

Brian Tracy uses a simple acronym to create good goals: S.M.A.R.T.

The "S" stands for specific. Are your goals specific? For example, you shouldn't set a goal to get in better shape. Instead, you should set a goal about how specifically you plan to do that, perhaps by going to the gym three times per week or cutting out potato chips from your diet.

