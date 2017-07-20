What This Entrepreneur Learned by Turning 40

Every birthday -- especially every milestone birthday -- brings with it a certain amount of necessary reflection.

Am I on the right track? Have I done enough? Am I focused on the right things?

When Entrepreneur Network partner Raul Villacis turned 40, he had those natural thoughts. He forced himself to consider whether he was doing things the right way or whether he needed to make a change.

But, when 10 of his clients flew to New York to celebrate Villacis's birthday with him, he realized that his focus on a niche marketplace -- on individuals and perfect customers -- has paid off. He realized why all of his hard work has been worth it.

Watch the video to learn more.

