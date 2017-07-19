Quick Business Tips From Superstar Athletes at the 2017 ESPYs

In this video, Entepreneur Network partner Scott Duffy hits the red carpet of the Vayner Sports ESPYs party, interviewing superstar athletes past and present. Duffy asks Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon about how to ace an interview, then talks to current players like Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson about good preparation and habits.

Click play to learn what they said and prepare like an NFL athlete.

