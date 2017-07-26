Athletes

What Football Taught This NFL Player About Entrepreneurship

Los Angeles Rams guard Rodger Saffold has already started building his business.
In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights NFL player and Rise Nation founder Rodger Saffold. During the quick-hitting interview, Saffold explains how he defines an entrepreneur, how he can tell whether someone might make a good entrepreneur just by the way he or she walks and lessons he's learned from playing professional football that he uses in his entrepreneurship.

Click play to learn more about how he started his business and hear the advice he'd give his younger self.

