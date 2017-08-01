Decision Making

How to Play the Great Game Of Business

Kathy Steele, president and CEO of Red Caffeine, knows that you have to play the great game of business in order to succeed.
  • ---Shares

Kathy Steele is founder and CEO of Red Caffeine, a marketing and technology firm that develops engaging experiences to give you a competitive edge. Steele always makes sure to include her team in any decision she makes. What’s something that Steele has learned from a mistake? Click play to find out.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: Whatever Product or Service You Provide, Be Absolutely the Best

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

BizCast

Behind every great company is a great story. BizCast casts a positive light on today’s innovative middle market businesses – uncovering the spark that makes these companies special. 

Leadership Managing Teams Video Decision Making Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.