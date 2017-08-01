Simple Tips to Help You Be More Persuasive

Persuasive people rule this world. They rise in every company in a way that seems effortless, without putting pressure or strain on the people around them. They're able to implement more of their ideas and get more help on projects.

Some people are born with the power of persuasion, and they can do all of this without even thinking about it. In this video, though, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gives some tips on how the rest of us can become more persuasive in our daily lives. For example, simply varying your speech rhythms can make a big difference -- just ask Winston Churchill, who was a master with this technique.

For more on how this works and other tips, click play.

