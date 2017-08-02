At 17, This Entrepreneur Worked the Cash Registers. Now, He's a Vice President of the Same Company.

When Nick Scarpino was 17 years old, he worked the cash register at Portillo's, a food chain founded in the Chicago area in 1963 known for its hot dogs. Now, he's vice president of marketing and PR for the brand. In this video, he explains how he climbed the corporate ladder and breaks down a few marketing tips you can use for your business.

For example, are you using social media as your entire marketing platform or as a piece of it? Do you have a physical location, and if so, what are you doing to make sure you attract consumers?

Watch the video to learn more.

