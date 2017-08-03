Business Moving Forward

5 Common Mistakes You Probably Make When Networking

Are you breaking these unwritten rules?
Every good entrepreneur knows how important networking and relationships are in business. But, are you focusing on the right things when you network? Ivan Misner conducted a survey with 3,400 respondents, and in this video he breaks down the traits those respondents found least helpful.

Most of them will surprise you. For example, you might think that a good networker is a confident person who can close sales in a single meeting, but often that isn't the case. Instead, those traits are often seen as pushy or overly aggressive.

Click play to learn more about strategies you should avoid.

Ivan Misner

IVAN MISNER is author of Networking Like a Pro, 2nd Edition (Entrepreneur Press 2017). He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and ...

