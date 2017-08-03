5 Common Mistakes You Probably Make When Networking

Every good entrepreneur knows how important networking and relationships are in business. But, are you focusing on the right things when you network? Ivan Misner conducted a survey with 3,400 respondents, and in this video he breaks down the traits those respondents found least helpful.

Most of them will surprise you. For example, you might think that a good networker is a confident person who can close sales in a single meeting, but often that isn't the case. Instead, those traits are often seen as pushy or overly aggressive.

Click play to learn more about strategies you should avoid.

Watch more videos from Ivan Misner on his YouTube channel here.

Related: What You Can Learn About Business From the Letter 'E'

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.