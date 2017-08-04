Facebook Acquires AI Startup Ozlo

Facebook recently acquired a 4-year-old artificial intelligence startup named Ozlo that specializes in text-based conversations. Ozlo's virtual assistants can apparently understand and formulate answers to complex questions.

Reddit is valued at almost $2 billion. The popular news and discussion website just raised an additional $200 million in VC funding and has over 300 million monthly users. Reddit’s CEO says it will spend some of the funding on giving the website homepage a little makeover to and re-writing some of the old code.

Vetted is a petcare start-up that is going to bring the vet into your home. The LA-based startup has raised $3.3 million to date and allows for a more convenient and affordable pet health care system. The platform connects pet owners to veterinarians so your furry friend is diagnosed in its natural, positive environment.

