What It's Really Like to Be a YouTube Celebrity

Take a sneak peek inside the life of Shameless Maya.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a social media influencer?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Venturer spends a day with Shameless Maya, a YouTube celebrity who has almost 1 million subscribers to her channel. Maya explains her content priorities -- what she looks for on her Instagram page, strategies she uses for social and more -- and gives viewers an inside look on the influencer lifestyle.

Click play to learn a little about what it's like to be Shameless Maya.

