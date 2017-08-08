The Single Reason Most Millennials Fail at Business

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter J. Voogd sits down with fellow millennial entrepreneur Billy Gene to talk about how they went their own way to become independent entrepreneurs. Voogd explains how he learned the value of thinking differently by selling shoes on eBay at 15, while Gene says entrepreneurs shouldn't listen to non-entrepreneurs when it comes to starting their own business. Instead, you have to be willing to bet on yourself and do something unconventional to get ahead of the curve. Otherwise, you'll end up going to college and working a 9-to-5 job like everyone else.

Watch the video to learn more.

