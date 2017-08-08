Scientists Say These Are the 2 Most Important Hours of Your Day. Are You Making the Most of Them?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains how one study found that people are often the most productive in the first two hours after they wake up -- typically between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. That's why it's important to keep yourself from scrolling through social media feeds or getting caught up in email when you start your day -- you should reserve that time for working on whatever's most pressing and important, because that's when you're at your best.

Wait until later in the morning or lunch to check your emails, and you'll find you already have a head start on your day.

Click play to learn more.

Related: How Too Much Coffee Ruined My Health and Nearly Destroyed My Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.