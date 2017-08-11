What Do You Do When One of Your Big Clients Bails?

After gaining a few larger clients, Nate Dionne, co-founder of NorthOut, did the next logical thing, growing his team. But, what happens when your clients no longer want to move forward? What do you tell your new team? In this episode of Resilience, we learn how to be transparent with your team, and in scaling your company.

