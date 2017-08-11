Growth Strategies

What Do You Do When One of Your Big Clients Bails?

In this episode of Resilience, we learn how to be transparent with your team, and in scaling your company.
After gaining a few larger clients, Nate Dionne, co-founder of NorthOut, did the next logical thing, growing his team. But, what happens when your clients no longer want to move forward? What do you tell your new team? In this episode of Resilience, we learn how to be transparent with your team, and in scaling your company. 

Watch the full episode on Alley's YouTube channel.

Jason Saltzman

Jason Saltzman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in sales and marketing. Through his role as CEO of Alley and as a TechStars mentor, he advises hundreds of startups, offering real life practical application and creative mark...

