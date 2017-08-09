Why Your Customers Should Be Your Friends

How much should your business development strategy involve in-person meetings? How often should you focus on digital or social sharing to grow?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin explain why you shouldn't rely solely on online development. In-person meetings are still effective, and, more importantly, they're a good litmus test for how you feel about your own business. If you feel afraid to stand in front of someone and say confidently that your product offering will help him, then you probably need to change some part of your process.

Click play to learn more business development tips from the Hard Money Bankers.

