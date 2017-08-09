3 Simple Ways to Become a Successful Investor

Have you ever wondered why some people tend to be more successful investors? If so, it really isn't that difficult to break through -- most people just don't put in the work it requires to be a good investor because they don't know how to get started.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro explains three simple things you can do to improve your financial literacy and become a more successful investor. Step one? Read investment books. Shocking, right? Even if it seems obvious, many people don't do it. If you want to make money in the market, though, you should.

Click play to learn more.

