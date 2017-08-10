The Only 3 Types of Tasks That Matter for Your Business

Have you ever been overwhelmed with a flood of tasks? How did you organize them? Did you have a system for prioritizing those tasks, or did you just take whatever seemed best and went from there?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains the system she uses to prioritize tasks in her daily life, which she calls the three-task rule. The three-task rule defines the most important activities as either money tasks (how you can keep your business afloat), marketing tasks (how to grow your business) or spiritual tasks (to keep yourself sane).

Do your tasks fall into one of these three categories?

Click play to learn tmore.

Related: 3 Easy Steps You Can Take to Make Money While You're on Vacation

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.