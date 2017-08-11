Why Netflix Chose This Company for Its First-Ever Acquisition

Netflix acquired Millarworld, an independent comic publishing company in its first ever acquisition. Millaworld will continue to create and push out new content under the Netflix label. The founder of Millarworld and renowned comic book writer, Mark Miller, will also be included in this package deal. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what original content I can binge watch in the future!

Casper, the well-known mattress company, just launched a Kickstarter campaign for its new humidity-fighting duvet cover. The anti-sweat duvet is made with wool, which apparently sucks up any humidity. So far, Casper Labs has raised well over its $25,000 pledged goal and has over 500 backers.

Spin, a bike sharing service that lets you pick up and drop off a bike anywhere in the city, launched in the Bay Area. Spin makes bike sharing simple: You download the app, scan a QR code to unlock the bike and ride for just $1 per half hour. The bike-sharing service is currently testing 125 bikes in South San Francisco over a two-week period. It hopes to get that number up to 500 after the trial.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.