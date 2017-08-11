How One Entrepreneur Transformed Her Organic Skincare Line From a Hobby Into a Business

When Gillian Stollwerk Garrett (aka Gilly) was a young girl, you could find her mixing up lotions, potions and makeup in her parents' pharmacy when she wasn't helping customers. Fast forward to today, the wife and mother of three says she knew she eventually had to make her hobby a career after all of her products sold out at a school fundraiser. Gilly's Organics can be found in boutiques and Whole Foods Market stores around the country. In addition to showing up time and time again to pitch, and demo, her product, Stollwerk Garrett believes crowdfunding through iFundWomen.com has given her brand broader awareness as she scales.

