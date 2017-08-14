Finance

What Is a Professional Corporation, and How Will It Affect My Taxes?

Digging into the finances of a professional corporation.
If you're a doctor or a dentist or have some other profession where you need to be certified by the state where you work, there's a good chance you need to know about professional corporations. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark J. Kohler walks you through the importance of professional corporations and how they can help you keep your finances in order.

