How This Entrepreneur's Runner Mentality Shaped Her Business

When Jocelyn Johnson ran long-distance races in Colorado, she says she only had one speed. She wasn't one to try and pace herself. No, she only ever wanted to get the race over with as quickly as possible.

That sort of competitive streak and endurance has served Johnson well in the world of business, too. When she first founded her company, Video Ink, she started her days fast just the way she used to start her races fast. She says she would wake up at 8 a.m. and immediately get to work on a new project. Then, she proved her endurance by continuing to work until as late as midnight or 1 a.m. before calling it quits, only to start again the following morning.

