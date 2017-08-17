Want to Create a Video Presence? Here's How to Write, Shoot and Market Your Content.

If you've decided you want to create video content, but you're not sure how to get started, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri wants to help. In this video, Jafri breaks down how she writes the scripts for her videos and how many she writes in any given month. Then, she explains how creating a reusable set for those videos -- Jafri utilizes a green screen -- can help lower production costs and give your videos a uniform look and feel.

Just as importantly, Jafri covers how to market your content so you can maximize your videos and create an attentive audience.

Click play to learn more.

Related: The Only 3 Types of Tasks That Matter for Your Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.