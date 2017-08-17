How to Make Sure Your Business Runs Smoothly While You're on Vacation

Most entrepreneurs love what they do -- it's why they became entrepreneurs in the first place. That said, it's also important to know when to take some time for yourself. You can't spend every single day grinding without taking a break or you'll burn out.

That's why, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin give you some tips on making sure your business keeps running smoothly while you're on vacation, starting with this simple step: Make sure you can trust your employees and coworkers. If you can, then you can fill in for one another without missing a beat. Good employees will know exactly what you need to know ASAP -- vacation or not -- and what can wait.

Click play to learn more.

