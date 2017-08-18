Keep Going: How to Avoid Burnout as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is hard. If you want to be a good entrepreneur, you have to deal with tough questions about finances, people and business. You need a big idea, a sales strategy and a potential for growth. These answers and solutions won't just fall in your lap, either. You have to work for them.

That's why many entrepreneurs burn out and quit -- especially perfectionists or pessimists who can never be satisfied.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David discusses his tips and tricks for avoiding burnout in your startup, because he's been where you are. He knows how hard it is to persevere through periods of stilted growth of financial difficulties. He also knows how important it is to keep going.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 9 Steps to Increase the Value of Your Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.