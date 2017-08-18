Burnout

Keep Going: How to Avoid Burnout as an Entrepreneur

What type of person is most likely to get burned out, and how can it be avoided?
  • ---Shares

Entrepreneurship is hard. If you want to be a good entrepreneur, you have to deal with tough questions about finances, people and business. You need a big idea, a sales strategy and a potential for growth. These answers and solutions won't just fall in your lap, either. You have to work for them.

That's why many entrepreneurs burn out and quit -- especially perfectionists or pessimists who can never be satisfied.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David discusses his tips and tricks for avoiding burnout in your startup, because he's been where you are. He knows how hard it is to persevere through periods of stilted growth of financial difficulties. He also knows how important it is to keep going.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 9 Steps to Increase the Value of Your Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Patrick Bet-David

Patrick Bet-David teaches the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break from limiting beliefs or other constraints and achieve their dreams. It has been referred to as “the best channel...

Burnout Entrepreneurs Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.