How Acquiring This Tech Startup Will Help Target Do Battle With Amazon

Target has bought Grand Junction, a San Francisco-based tech startup that helps retailers make deliveries faster. This acquisition will help Target compete with Amazon by offering same-day shipment to customers. Target also hopes to roll out new services like assembly and installation to keep up with the tech giant.

Google has acquired, Senosis, a company that uses your smartphone to monitor and make an app-based diagnosis. Senosis primarily monitors your heart rate and blood makeup but also claims to do other things like detect jaundice in newborns. Sounds like the only thing that would make Senosis more perfect is if it crafted a virtual Dr. McDreamy to present your test results!

An AI device, Entrupy, will be able to tell you if your handbag is an authentic Louis Vuitton or a knockoff in just 15 seconds. Entrupy is getting rid of the knockoffs with an easy, on-demand solution that uses a microscope that connects to your phone. This microscope uses a dataset of 3 million images to see if your super-expensive items are the real deal.

