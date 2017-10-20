Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable.

When you start a business, you wake up every day not knowing what you're about to do.

An entrepreneur since college, Andy Jacques -- co-founder of Pulse 24/7, a company that allows you to run your service business from one product -- was faced with resilience early in his career. Jacques was responsible for the production of a large Paris Fashion Week show; however, the day of the show the runway construction crew was running three hours behind. On this episode of Resilience, tune in to find out how Jacques and his co-founder opened the show only 15 minutes behind schedule.

