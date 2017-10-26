It's Not You, It's Me: When You Have to Let an Employee Go Because It's Just Not Right

This founder discovered his lack of planning for new roles eventually led to trouble.

Parting ways with a team member is hard. Learn how Aki Balogh, founder of Market Muse, a company that uses artificial intelligence to enable marketers to create and optimize rich, topically relevant content at scale, takes accountability for not planning as well as he could have and how he deals with letting a team member go in this episode of Resilience.

Watch the more epsiodes on Alley's YouTube channel.

Related: Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.