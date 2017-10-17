The 6 Personality Traits You Need to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. He highlights six traits that are common among good entrepreneurs and explains how they can help you in starting your own business.

The first is that you need to have a love and passion for what you do. Without that, you won't have the drive or the belief necessary to get through the humbling and frustrating times. You might not be willing to stay late or get up early or do whatever it takes to get your business up and running.

The second is that you need to be productive and a self-starter.

Click play to learn more about this trait and the rest of what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

