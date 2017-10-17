3 Ways to Inspire Yourself and Do Your Best Work When It Matters Most

Focus and get more done when you need to.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gives you three ways to get focused and increase your productivity.

The first method is to associate your best work with a particular song. While you listen to that song, think of moments when you did your best work and your mindset during that time. Then, when you need to return to that mindset, listen to that song, which has now been embedded with your visualization of success.

Click play to learn more about this strategy and Angel's other two tips.

