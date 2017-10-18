3 Things You Need to Do Every Day to Maintain Your Entrepreneurial Drive

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Joe McCann, CEO of NodeSource, who explains the three things you should do every day to improve your energy levels so you can keep working to build your business.

Those three things are:

Eat right. Exercise. Get enough sleep.

You've heard all of these tips before, of course, but you could take that in one of two ways. You could either roll your eyes and say that's unoriginal advice, or you could realize there's a reason that so many people advocate for the same things over and over again.

Click play to learn more.

