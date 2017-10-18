I Went From Substantial Credit Card Debt to Millionaire Status. Here's How I Did It.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains how he turned around his financials, going from being in debt and leaning heavily on credit cards to today, when he is a millionaire. He talks about the bad financial habits he learned from his father growing up, and how he had to learn to say the word no. He also stresses the importance of finding a partner to go into financial battle with, and how hard work can push you past your competitors and into a successful life.

Click play to learn more about Rose's success strategies and tips.

