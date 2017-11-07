Why This Business Leader Says Feedback Is the 'Breakfast of Champions'

Asking for feedback is the only way to know if you're doing a good job.

Nobody likes performance reviews. It’s definitely not easy to hear about one’s shortcomings. But for Robert Pasin, the chief wagon officer of Radio Flyer, feedback is essential for continuous growth and improvement. It can be both transformative and redemptive. That’s why he calls it “the breakfast of champions.” His company, Radio Flyer, the maker of the original little red wagon, tricycles, scooters and other ride-ons, has been privately held and family-run since 1917. How do you stay in business for a century? How do you bring smiles to children and families around the world, and create warm memories that last a lifetime? Click play to find out.

