Don't Stick With a Failing Project or Person Just Because You've Already Invested Time and Money

The best thing you can do is get out of that situation as quickly as possible.

Without doubt, business decisions are tainted by the emotional investments they accumulate, and the more one invests in something, the harder it becomes to abandon it. Wes Smithe, co-founder and CEO of Direct Property Management Software, finds guidance in Friedrich Nietzsche’s quote: “That which is falling should also be pushed.” Being aware of it helps him tremendously in abstaining from making poor decisions based on sunk costs. With a passion for branding and product, Smithe oversees the Direct Property Management Software's growth and development, ensuring they provide the best solution for professional vacation rental management companies, boutique hotels, B&B’s and hostels.

