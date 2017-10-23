Leonardo DiCaprio Invests In LA-Based Food Startup

Plus, Facebook acquires an app that is all about compliments and Pluto TV gets a $5 million investment.

Facebook acquired tbh, an app that focuses on positive polling and allows teens to send anonymous compliments to each other. The app gives pre-checked questions such as "Who has the most integrity?" or "Who is the best study buddy?" Users then pick that person based off of a selection of their Facebook friends.

The free streaming TV service Pluto TV just got a $5-million investment from the Samsung Venture Investment Corporation. Pluto TV offers over 100 free channels and on-demand programming. The LA-based company has raised $51.8 million to date with a long list of impressive investors.

Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in Beyond Meat, a startup that creates plant-based alternatives to animal protein. Beyond Meat aims to create products that look and taste like real meat while positively impacting climate change. You can find Beyond Meat in select stores in the frozen aisle.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.