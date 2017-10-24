The 8 Laws of Branding

Eight things you need to do to stand out from the pack.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down the eight laws of branding.

But first, what is a brand? We all have a general sense of it, but what is an actual definition?

According to Tracy, a brand is "a promise you make and are known for keeping to the person you are asking or trying to influence."

You can make yourself known for keeping your promises -- and thus, building your brand -- by making a distinct promise. What is different about you and your business that other people will remember?

Click play to learn more about building a distinctive brand and Tracy's eight laws.

