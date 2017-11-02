My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Leadership > Run a Better Business

Employees at This Company Believed It Was Stuck at No. 3 in the Industry, but This Business Leader Showed Them How to Think Bigger

Steve Collis, CEO of AmeriSourceBergen, shares how he developed "intellectual confidence" in his company.

Steve Collis, CEO of AmeriSourceBergen, spoke to Mark Gerson, CEO of GLG Group, at an exclusive Thuzio event in Philadelphia. In this clip, Collis shares how he developed "intellectual confidence" in his company, breeding an entrepreneurial spirit across the company culture. In 2015, Philadelphia Magazine wrote that Collis was the "CEO providing the best bang for the buck" in the Philadelphia area, based on a comparison of CEO pay to shareholder value conducted by the Wall Street Journal

Related Video: Are Entrepreneurs Born or Made?