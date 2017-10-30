How to Generate Sales Using Facebook Live

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel breaks down how you can generate sales through Facebook Live. You've probably heard that Facebook Live is a powerful tool, and there's a reason for that -- Facebook promotes this content heavily.

So, when you create a Facebook Live, you're likely to get eyeballs on it. But, how do you turn that audience into sales? Patel says there are a few easy steps you can use to engage your audience and offer them something they won't be able to resist.

Click play to learn more.

Related: I Spent $400,000 on Facebook Fans. Here's Why You Should NOT Follow My Lead.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.