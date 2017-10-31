The 5 Traits of Great Leaders Who Can Build a Business Without Sacrificing Integrity

If you build your business with lies, those lies will catch up to you one day.

There are three types of people in business -- those who fail, those who succeed temporarily and those who build long-term success. Of course, every enterepreneur wants to be part of this last group, but getting there isn't easy. At the very least, it requires good leaders who can make sales and drive business without compromising integrity.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains five traits of people who lead their businesses with integrity and, in doing, are able to enjoy the long-lasting success that we all aspire to have.

Click play to learn about the five traits and see whether you're ready to start your own business.

Related: The 8 Laws of Branding

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.