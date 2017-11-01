My Queue

Why This Entrepreneur Hands Out Skulls Instead of Trophies

How Carlos Jaramilla started his annual race honoring the Day of the Dead.

Carlos Jaramillo is the race director and founder of the Carrera de los Muertos, a Chicago-based 5K honoring the Day of the Dead. In this video, he explains the genesis of his idea, how his first attempt didn't go as well as he hoped and how he moved past that to grow his business into what it is today.

He recounts some of the lessons he learned by doing and trying new things, then gives his younger self some advice.

Watch the video to learn more.

