Starting a Business > Startup Basics November 13, 2017 The Reason Your Business Isn't Successful Might Be That It Isn't Actually a Business If you're just going from gig to gig to gig, it can be hard to gain traction. C-Suite TV Joel Block, author of Stop Hustling Gigs and Start Building a Business: 101+ Tricks of the Trade to Help Entrepreneurs and Self-Employed People Build a Money-Making Machine, talks about giving people the tools and know-how to put things in motion successfully. Block states that the trick to being successful is having a business that can do multiple things that are derivative of each other, and do them well. He adds that the reason a business isn't successful is because they're "always scrambling" and going from gig to gig, lacking stability.