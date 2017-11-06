Want to Start Doing More on a Daily Basis? Stop Doing This One Thing.

Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett hates when people overthink things. When you feel paralysis by analysis, you're actually less productive than if you just choose a path or direction and go that direction.

That's why Rollett says you should simplify things. You already know what you're passionate about, where your interests are and what you want to do. So, instead of thinking about all of the other options that could work out or might be good in the long run, follow your heart and just go for it. Otherwise, you'll just be stuck in your tracks.

Click play to learn more about simplifying your thought process and actively pursuing the things you already know you want.

Related: One Simple Trick You Can Use to Grab People's Attention

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.