6 Quick Tips for Women Entrepreneurs

You belong in the business world the way you are, not the way others expect you to be.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Audrey Bellis, founder of Worthy Women, who gives six quick tips on women who want to become entrepreneurs. In rapid-fire succession, Bellis explains why you shouldn't give into imposter syndrome -- why you don't have to dress or look a certain way to be successful -- why you don't have to act like a man to have success in male-dominated industries. Instead, Bellis advocates for authenticity, saying that it is a business leader's greatest attribute.

Click play to learn more tips from Bellis about finding success as a woman entrepreneur.

Related: The Do's and Don'ts of Nailing Your Next Interview

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.