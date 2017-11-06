Why It's Okay to Be a Novice When Starting Your Business

You don't need to be an expert, you just need to be willing to learn.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner FounderMade offers an open conversation between two founders about how to start a business. Elizabeth Stein, founder of Purely Elizabeth, and GT Dave, founder of GT's Kombucha, talk about why it's okay not to know everything about your business when you get started, how to find a mentor and what sort of budget you need.

Dave says you don't need to try to conquer the world, just try to conquer your neighborhood, while Stein talks about the future of social media and entrepreneurship.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Stepping Away From Your Office -- Even for a Day -- Can Be Terrifying. Here's Why It's Also Necessary.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.