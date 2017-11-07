5 Reasons Why Productive People Are Happier People

You don't have to do something incredible or impossible to reap the emotional benefits of productivity.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy is a big believer in the power of goals you can accomplish on a daily basis to create momentum going forward. Whether those goals are big are small doesn't matter, Tracy suggests, only that you are able to actually complete your goal. That way, you can cross the item off your to-do list, which in turn sends signals to your brain to release a certain amount of dopamine, which can improve your mood.

Click play to learn more about the five positive reasons you should make sure to stay productive.

