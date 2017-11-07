4 Essential Investing Terms You Should Know Before You Spend a Penny

Investment talk might sound like a foreign language at times, but this video can help you understand what's going on.

Before investing, you want to be fluent in the language. That means you need to know what a margin of safety is, how to calculate your return on invested capital and more.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down with an animated tutorial four key terms you should know when investing. That way, when the time comes for you to jump into the deep end, you'll know exactly what you're getting yourself into -- and how to end up with a positive outcome.

Click play to learn about the four terms.

Related: The 5 Traits of Great Leaders Who Can Build a Business Without Sacrificing Integrity

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.