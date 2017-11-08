5 Hacks to Get More Social Shares

You can't go viral unless people want to share your work. But, the potential for virality isn't the only reason to increase the social shares on your content. Doing so can help create a more consistent audience, too, so you can begin to expect a certain amount of sustainable, hopefully growing traffic.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel shares five tips and tools he uses to push his audience into sharing his post. These are simple tricks you can use in your own work -- for example, just by making sure your share buttons are visible at all times, you can increase the likelihood of sharing your work.

Click play to learn more.

