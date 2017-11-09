How to Invest $1,000 and Grow It Into $1 Million

$1,000 is a lot of money. Here's how to turn it into even more.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and certified financial planner Jeff Rose holds up $1,000 in cash and says there was a time in his life when he thought he might never have that much in his bank account, let alone in his hands. However, due to smart financial decisions, Rose was able to overcome debt and a poor financial situation and build something positive.

Now, he's giving others the tips and steps he thinks are most helpful so they can do the same.

The first step is simple -- get out from under your debt. If you're constantly paying back your debt with interest, you can't start building something in a positive way.

Click play to learn more tips and steps.

