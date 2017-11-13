Why Some of the Best Entrepreneurs in the Country Work in Des Moines, Iowa

Not everyone needs to move to Silicon Valley to pursue their business ideas.

You might not think of Des Moines, Iowa, as a hotbed for entrepreneurship, but in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett wants to change that. He and his partner Brandon T. Adams travel to Adams' hometown to show off some of the most impressive young entrepreneurs who have, as Rollett says, "gotten away from the corn and are making a huge impact and difference in the world."

So, if you're interested in entrepreneurial talent outside of New York or Silicon Valley, click play to learn just how much the heartland has to offer.

Related: Want to Start Doing More on a Daily Basis? Stop Doing This One Thing.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.